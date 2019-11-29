UrduPoint.com
CPO Suspends Five Policemen For Shooting Former Councilor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 07:02 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Former councilor here on Friday was killed in police firing at a check-post in the jurisdiction of Kallar Saydian police station.

According to a police spokesman, police signaled a suspicious black car to stop at a check post during snap checking, but the car did not stop and hit a policeman and injured him.

The policemen opened fire at the vehicle in which former councilor Waheed Anjum, who was driving the car, sustained serious wounds and later succumbed to his injuries.

City police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana while taking strict action on the incident suspended five policemen--three constables and two ASIs and ordered a case to be registered against them. He said they should have fired at the car's tyres instead.

