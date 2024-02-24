Open Menu

CPO Suspends Police Official For Misbehaving Woman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM

CPO suspends police official for misbehaving Woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken stern action against a police officer for misconduct towards a woman. The CPO suspended ASI Imtiaz Nasir following allegations of misbehaviour, directing SP Pothohar to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report.

The incident unfolded when Taxila police apprehended Basir Khan, a wanted criminal linked to pickpocketing cases, who resisted arrest alongside his mother. Basir Khan has since been detained and taken into custody.

The CPO emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards the abuse of authority or mistreatment of citizens. He assured that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible, emphasizing the importance of self-accountability within the force.

The protection of citizens' lives and property remains the utmost priority, as reiterated by the CPO. Such incidents of misconduct will not be tolerated, and accountability and transparency will be ensured in all circumstances, he added.

Related Topics

Police Nasir Taxila Criminals Women All

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

4 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

5 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

6 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

6 hours ago
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

7 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

8 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan