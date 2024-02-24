CPO Suspends Police Official For Misbehaving Woman
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken stern action against a police officer for misconduct towards a woman. The CPO suspended ASI Imtiaz Nasir following allegations of misbehaviour, directing SP Pothohar to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and submit a detailed report.
The incident unfolded when Taxila police apprehended Basir Khan, a wanted criminal linked to pickpocketing cases, who resisted arrest alongside his mother. Basir Khan has since been detained and taken into custody.
The CPO emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards the abuse of authority or mistreatment of citizens. He assured that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible, emphasizing the importance of self-accountability within the force.
The protection of citizens' lives and property remains the utmost priority, as reiterated by the CPO. Such incidents of misconduct will not be tolerated, and accountability and transparency will be ensured in all circumstances, he added.
