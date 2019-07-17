UrduPoint.com
CPO Suspends Police Officials

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

The City Police Officer Rawalpindi, Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana Wednesday said that choki incharge of Westridge police station and other officials have been suspended after initial inquiry report form SP Potohar Division and SDPO Cantt circle while acting upon the application of a resident of Lahore

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :The City Police Officer Rawalpindi, Capt Muhammad Faisal Rana Wednesday said that choki incharge of Westridge police station and other officials have been suspended after initial inquiry report form SP Potohar Division and SDPO Cantt circle while acting upon the application of a resident of Lahore.

The nominated officials have been suspended while the choki incharge has been arrested and further investigations are underway.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of officers called on the issue.

The CPO made it clear that if any police officials were found involved in violation of law, he would be dealt with as per law.

He said that we had registered a case under section 365-A of kidnapping and ransom against police officers on a complaint against them. While SSP Investigation is monitoring the investigation of this case,The CPO said that besides the investigation of this case, a parallel departmental accountability would be take place as well and if the allegations were proved then all accused would be fired from the jobs.

