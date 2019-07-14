CPO suspends SHO over links with land grabbers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt® Muhammad Faisla Rana has suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Chuntra Police Station for his alleged links with land grabbers.

According to police spokesman, the CPO directed SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar Iqbal to submit detailed report about the SHO.

The SP Saddar Division in his report found the SHO guilty and his alleged links with the Qabza mafia.

In the light of the report, the CPO suspended Station House Officer (SHO) Chuntra Police Station Malik Naeem.

The CPO said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law and strict action would be taken against those found negligent in performing their duties.