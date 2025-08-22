Open Menu

CPO Suspends SI On Corruption Charges

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM

CPO suspends SI on corruption charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has suspended a sub-inspector of Pirwadhai Police Station on the charges of corruption.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, CPO Hamdani took action against SI Ashraf on the complaint about his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

Besides issuing a charge sheet against the suspended official, he also ordered Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations to hold an inquiry against and submit a report.

The CPO observed,”Those officials who damage the dignity of the department are not among us and we will hold them accountable.”

Corruption or abuse of authority would not be tolerated at all, he added.

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Prog ..

UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..

34 minutes ago
 Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likel ..

Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23

37 minutes ago
 Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food sec ..

Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, ..

Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar

49 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market

20 minutes ago
 ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism f ..

ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato

20 minutes ago
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz

2 hours ago
 UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime wi ..

UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..

2 hours ago
 Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar

20 minutes ago
 Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes awa ..

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65

2 hours ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegat ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..

20 minutes ago
 Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibil ..

Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan