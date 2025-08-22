CPO suspends SI on corruption charges

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has suspended a sub-inspector of Pirwadhai Police Station on the charges of corruption.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, CPO Hamdani took action against SI Ashraf on the complaint about his alleged involvement in corrupt practices.

Besides issuing a charge sheet against the suspended official, he also ordered Senior Superintendent of Police-Operations to hold an inquiry against and submit a report.

The CPO observed,”Those officials who damage the dignity of the department are not among us and we will hold them accountable.”

Corruption or abuse of authority would not be tolerated at all, he added.