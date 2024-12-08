CPO Takes Action Over Poor Police Supervision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took immediate notice of poor supervision by police officers and ordered accountability measures against them.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the CPO removed SHO People’s Colony Inspector Rashid Mehmood from his position due to substandard performance.
The CPO also suspended Incharge Tariqabad Police Post Sub Inspector (SI) Imran Kasana after they were found guilty of negligence during an inquiry whereas other staff members of the police station faced legal action with cases registered against them, the spokesman added.
