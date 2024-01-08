CPO takes notice of 8 years old girl death

Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were brutally taken in a shooting near Chontra, Rawalpindi, on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, were brutally taken in a shooting near Chontra, Rawalpindi, on Monday.

According to the police, in a heartbreaking incident, three innocent people lost their lives in Rawalpindi as a vehicle was fired.

The act left the community in shock and grief.

Chief Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has taken immediate notice of the heinous crime and has ordered the prompt arrest of the culprit. The ASP Sadar Circle, Nabil Khokhar, and his team have also arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.The incident occurred as a result of past enmity, it added.

