CPO Takes Notice Of Firing Incident In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 05:39 PM

CPO takes notice of firing incident in Rawalpindi

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana on Friday took a serious notice over the firing incident in which three persons were killed and six others injured in a gun battle between two rival armed groups in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police station.

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Faisal Rana on Friday took a serious notice over the firing incident in which three persons were killed and six others injured in a gun battle between two rival armed groups in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police station.

According to a police spokesman, the incident took place in the area of Dhok Kala Khan when a cross firing incident occurred between two groups , as a result three people died on spots while seven persons were shifted to Banezir Bhutto Hospital.

The CPO taking immediate notice constituted a team in supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal and gave a deadline of 24 hours to arrest the accused.

The CPO said that every culprit as well as the facilitator involved in this crime would be arrested, adding that investigation would be conducted strictly on merit basis.

Police has registered a case.

