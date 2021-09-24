UrduPoint.com

CPO Takes Notice Of Social Media Complaint Of Taking Food Items Without Paying Bill

CPO takes notice of social media complaint of taking food items without paying bill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Thursday night took notice of the social media complaint of taking food items without paying bill to the poor stall holder.

According to details, CPO after taking notice of the complaint, immediately reached at the stall and paid the bill of the food items which were taken by police personnel without paying bill.

He also apologized to the stall holder for the act of the policemen.

The CPO also issued a charge sheet to the police personnel who took food items without paying the bill by closing line ASI Zahid, Constable Usman Raza, Arshad and Sajjad Shah.

Departmental action has been initiated against the policemen. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that Rawalpindi police believe in self-accountability and abuse of power couldn't be tolerated.

