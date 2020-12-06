CPO takes notice of torturing domestic worker

RAWALPINDI, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :A 12-year-old domestic worker was severely tortured by her employers here on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police station, informed police spokesman.

The child namely Mafia was working at Qadeer's house for long time and was stated to be tortured by the employers.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of this incident and directed the police to register a case and arrest the accused.

Police had arrested the accused Qadeer in a raid.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

SP Pothohar said that the mother of the minor girl mafia was in contact with police.