Open Menu

CPO Takes Notice Of Violence Against Domestic Worker In Taxila

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM

CPO takes notice of violence against domestic worker in Taxila

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of violence incident against a nine-year-old domestic worker in the Taxila Police Station area here on Tuesday.

According to police, the couple involved in violence against the domestic worker was immediately arrested after a case was registered.

The injured child was provided medical treatment and is being handed over to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Department for further care.

CPO Hamdani vowed strict action against those involved, stating that violence against children will not be tolerated under any circumstances and the suspects will be brought to justice according to law.

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

5 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

20 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan