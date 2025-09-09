CPO Takes Notice Of Violence Against Domestic Worker In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of violence incident against a nine-year-old domestic worker in the Taxila Police Station area here on Tuesday.
According to police, the couple involved in violence against the domestic worker was immediately arrested after a case was registered.
The injured child was provided medical treatment and is being handed over to the Child Protection Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Department for further care.
CPO Hamdani vowed strict action against those involved, stating that violence against children will not be tolerated under any circumstances and the suspects will be brought to justice according to law.
