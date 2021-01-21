CPO to form committees to resolve traders' issues CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian said that special committees would be formed at division level to resolve issues faced by the trader community.

Holding a meeting with a delegation of local traders led by Khawaja Salman here on Thursday, CPO Mehboob Rasheed Mian said that the it was top priority of the police to provide sense of security to the traders. He said that police patrolling has been increased in the city to control crime while Elite Force, Dolphin Force and Muhafiz Squad has also been asked to remain alert.

He urged traders to install CCTV cameras outside their shops and godowns in order to keep vigil on suspicious persons and activities around them.

The city police officer assured traders that traffic related issues of the city would also be resolved through consultation with traders.

The traders also assured cooperation with police for controlling crime.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeshan Haider, SSP Investigations Capt (retd) Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Zaffar Buzdar, Incharge Security Shabana Saif and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.