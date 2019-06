On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , City Police Officer (CPO) capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana would hold Khuli Katcheri on Saturday at Govt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :On the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar , City Police Officer (CPO) capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana would hold Khuli Katcheri on Saturday at Govt. Elementary school Losar Wah Cantt .

According to police spokesman, CPO would listen the complaints and would redress the grievances of the people on spot.