CPO To Hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ On Monday To Address Grievances Of Citizens

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2025 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani under Punjab government’s open door policy will hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ here on Monday at 12 noon in Gujar Khan Police Station and at 3 pm in Rawat police station to address grievances of the people.

According to a Police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of the CPO are taking all possible actions to address the grievances of the people.

He informed that senior police officers are also holding ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ and the officers concerned are being directed to take action and submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Kutcheries’.

The CPO had warned that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated, he added.

He said, the ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

The officers were being directed to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame, he said adding, all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the district.

The spokesman informed that the CPO was also holding ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ here to provide relief to the citizens.

