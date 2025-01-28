CPO to hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ on Wednesday to address grievances of citizens

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani under Punjab government’s open door policy will hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ here on Wednesday in Naseerabad and Taxila areas.

According to a police spokesman, ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ would be held at 12 noon in Naseerabad Police Station, 2 pm at Taxila and at 2.30 pm in SDPO Office, Taxila to address grievances of the people.

Rawalpindi District Police on the directives of the CPO are taking all possible actions to address the complaints of the people, he added.

He informed that senior police officers are also holding ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ and the officers concerned are being directed to take action and submit detail report on the complaints submitted by the citizens in ‘Khuli Kutcheries’.

The CPO had warned that negligence on part of officials concerned would not be tolerated, he said adding, the ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ were being held to provide the citizens immediate relief and address their complaints besides it also helped improve standards of policing.

Senior Police Officers were being directed to complete inquiries and send reports within given time frame, he said and informed that all-out efforts were being made to ensure dispensation of speedy justice purely on merit to the people and improve service delivery standard in the district.