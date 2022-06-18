UrduPoint.com

CPO To Hold Open Court On Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2022 | 06:58 PM

CPO to hold open court on Monday

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Zaidi would hold an open court at Satiana police station, here on Monday, June 20, 2022

A spokesman for Police Department said on Saturday that an open court would commence at 12 noon and the CPO would hear public complaints against Police Department.

A spokesman for Police Department said on Saturday that an open court would commence at 12 noon and the CPO would hear public complaints against Police Department.

The CPO would also issue on-the-spot orders for redressing people's complaints, he added.6

