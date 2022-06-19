CPO to hold open court on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Ali Nasir Zaidi would hold an open court at Satiana police station, here on Monday, June 20, 2022.

A spokesman for Police Department said on Saturday that an open court would commence at 12 noon and the CPO would hear public complaints against Police Department.

The CPO would also issue on-the-spot orders for redressing people's complaints, he added.