CPO to launch operation against unregistered, without number plate bikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has directed Rawalpindi district police to launch operation against motorcyclists plying unregistered motorbikes or without number plate.

According to a police spokesman, CPO issued directives to control street crimes and bike lifting cases.

He informed that CPO has instructed the police officials to impound such motorcycles in respective police stations and the bikes once impounded would not be released without approval of SDPOs and fulfilling the set procedure.

He advised the bikers to keep documents of the motorcycles and their identity cards with them while moving on the city roads.

Plying an unregistered motorcycle or without number plate is an offence, he said adding, strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the rules violators without any discrimination. Suspicious motorcycles would be verified from command and control room, he added.

Out of total bikes impounded in different police stations, 10 percent were stolen or snatched, he added.

Legal action would be taken against motorcyclists, found driving their bikes without number plates or unregistered, he said and urged the citizens to follow the rules to avoid any inconvenience.