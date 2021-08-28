CPO transfers three SHOs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Saturday issued posting and transfer orders of three Station House Officers (SHOs).

According to a police spokesman, a notification in this regard has been issued.

He informed that the CPO has appointed Inspector Naeem Akhtar as SHO Jatli while Sub-Inspector Naveed Ahmed has been made SHO Westridge.

Sub-Inspector Habib ur Rehman who was earlier SHO Westridge has been transferred and appointed SHO Gunjmandi.