Open Menu

CPO Urges IOs To Expedite Crime Cases Resolutions With Diligence

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2024 | 07:20 PM

CPO urges IOs to expedite crime cases resolutions with diligence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters in chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani with investigation officers (IOs) from New Town and Civil Lines Circle Police Stations.

Among others, SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, SP Potohar, SP Rawal. DSP Legal, DSP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs and IOs were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, CPO Hamdani reviewed the performance of IOs and issued vital directives concerning the apprehension of suspects involved in various criminal activities such as robbery, street crimes, vehicle, motorcycle theft, murder and heinous crimes. He emphasized the prompt completion of challan processes and the meticulous gathering of evidence.

CPO Hamdani stressed the importance of proactive suspect arrests in ongoing cases. He mandated that all IOs under the active supervision of SDPOs procure comprehensive evidence, including CCTV footage where available. Addressing procedural shortcomings, he urged IOs to diligently complete case details to ensure effective investigation.

The CPO underscored the priority of preventing street crimes through enhanced special picketing and robust city-wide patrolling initiatives. He highlighted the use of police digital apps to expedite case investigations, ensure timely submission of challans, and maintain efficient case follow-ups.

Related Topics

Murder Police Vehicle Robbery Circle Criminals All From

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

11 minutes ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

2 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

3 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

3 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

5 hours ago
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

6 hours ago
 Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan