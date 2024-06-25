CPO urges IOs to expedite crime cases resolutions with diligence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A meeting was held at Police Lines Headquarters in chair of City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani with investigation officers (IOs) from New Town and Civil Lines Circle Police Stations.

Among others, SSP Investigation Zunaira Azfar, SP Potohar, SP Rawal. DSP Legal, DSP Investigation, SDPOs, SHOs and IOs were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, CPO Hamdani reviewed the performance of IOs and issued vital directives concerning the apprehension of suspects involved in various criminal activities such as robbery, street crimes, vehicle, motorcycle theft, murder and heinous crimes. He emphasized the prompt completion of challan processes and the meticulous gathering of evidence.

CPO Hamdani stressed the importance of proactive suspect arrests in ongoing cases. He mandated that all IOs under the active supervision of SDPOs procure comprehensive evidence, including CCTV footage where available. Addressing procedural shortcomings, he urged IOs to diligently complete case details to ensure effective investigation.

The CPO underscored the priority of preventing street crimes through enhanced special picketing and robust city-wide patrolling initiatives. He highlighted the use of police digital apps to expedite case investigations, ensure timely submission of challans, and maintain efficient case follow-ups.