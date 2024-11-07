Open Menu

CPO Urges Students Role In Making Pakistan Green

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 06:58 PM

CPO urges students role in making Pakistan Green

City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar visited a private school on Thursday where he planted a sapling on the campus to promote environmental conservation and support a “Greener Pakistan” initiative

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar visited a private school on Thursday where he planted a sapling on the campus to promote environmental conservation and support a “Greener Pakistan” initiative.

The school administration provided him with an in-depth briefing on the institution’s educational standards, curriculum, and academic activities.

The CPO praised the school’s high-quality education and the dedication of its teachers, acknowledging that students were being trained to modern educational standards, which will significantly contribute to societal progress and national prosperity.

He emphasized the importance of instilling moral and social values in students alongside academic knowledge.

During his visit, he also commended the school’s eco-friendly initiatives and highlighted the importance of raising students’ awareness about environmental protection and tree planting. He congratulated the staff and administration for their efforts and encouraged them to continue nurturing the talents and potential of their students.

Related Topics

Police Education Visit Progress Moral

Recent Stories

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contrib ..

British Parliament awards Mahira Khan over contributions to art, women’s empow ..

20 minutes ago
 NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on U ..

NATO plays North Korea card in pitch to Trump on Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Inje ..

2-Day training workshop on Contraceptive Self-Injection for family welfare worke ..

2 minutes ago
 UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor ..

UK sanctions Russia-backed Wagner group successor Africa Corps

2 minutes ago
 ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government b ..

ADC chairs meeting on solarization of government buildings in Abbottabad

2 minutes ago
 Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: mi ..

Public hospitals to be shifted to solar energy: minister

2 minutes ago
KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

KP govt decides to lodge FIR against IGP Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

68 alm-seekers arrested in last 7 days

7 minutes ago
 Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

Bank Manager killed in shooting at bank in Kohat

23 minutes ago
 Health experts underscore multidisciplinary colla ..

Health experts underscore multidisciplinary collaboration to enhance community ..

7 minutes ago
 Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitnes ..

Thal Jeep Rally opens with cultural events, fitness checking of drivers, vehicle ..

7 minutes ago
 CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy ..

CIIE: Foreign firms race for "Low-Altitude Economy" with EV production advantage ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan