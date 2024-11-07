CPO urges students role in making Pakistan Green

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar visited a private school on Thursday where he planted a sapling on the campus to promote environmental conservation and support a “Greener Pakistan” initiative.

The school administration provided him with an in-depth briefing on the institution’s educational standards, curriculum, and academic activities.

The CPO praised the school’s high-quality education and the dedication of its teachers, acknowledging that students were being trained to modern educational standards, which will significantly contribute to societal progress and national prosperity.

He emphasized the importance of instilling moral and social values in students alongside academic knowledge.

During his visit, he also commended the school’s eco-friendly initiatives and highlighted the importance of raising students’ awareness about environmental protection and tree planting. He congratulated the staff and administration for their efforts and encouraged them to continue nurturing the talents and potential of their students.