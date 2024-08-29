CPO urges students to work hard for development of country

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani has urged the students to work hard and play an active role for the development of the country.

During a visit to Punjab Art Council (PAC) Rawalpindi, the CPO inaugurated, Digital Art Exhibition titled ‘Beautiful Pakistan’ as chief guest. Member Punjab Assembly, Shazia Rizwan was also present on this occasion.

Syed Khalid Hamdani took special interest in digital artworks, displayed in the Arts Gallery. The exhibition showcased over 100 artworks created on the historical places of Pakistan by male and female students of Art Council, Digital Graphic Department.

Member Provincial Assembly, Shazia Rizwan said that Rawalpindi district police were striving hard to eliminate criminals under the command of CPO, Syed Khalid Hamdani.

The CPO said that the young generation has the best abilities and urged them to enlighten the name of the country and the nation with their hard work, dedication and commitment.

Appreciating the digital art work of the students, Syed Khalid Hamdani said that Rawalpindi Police are always ready to encourage and support the talented youngsters.

Focus and attention lead to success, he said adding, the set targets could only be achieved with hard work.

He invited male and female students to come and participate in Police Internship and Friends of Police programs.

He further said that the efforts of the teachers of the Arts Council are also praiseworthy. There are many challenges for the police and Rawalpindi district police are making all-out efforts to protect life and property of the citizens.

He said, “We are working day and night to create a safe and secure environment for the citizens according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab.”

On the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Rawalpindi Police are playing an active role for the protection and welfare of women and children.

The CPO also distributed certificates among the students, participated in the exhibition and also planted a sapling in the Arts Council.