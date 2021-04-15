UrduPoint.com
CPO Visit Hospitals To Inquire After Health Of Injured Personnel

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:13 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas here on Thursday visited District Headquarters Hospital and Benazir Bhutto Hospital to inquire after the health of police officers and personnel who were injured during a protest by a religious party.

The CPO inquired about the well-being of the injured personnel and presented bouquets of flowers to encourage them so that they could perform their duties to the best of their ability. He said that "Officers who do not care about their lives while performing their duties are our pride and we will never leave them alone in this hour of need,".

He said that no one would be allowed to disrupt peaceful atmospheres adding that such elements would be dealt with iron hand.

Earlier, he visited Liaquat Bagh security point and said that Flag march must be conducted on Murree Road and its adjoining areas to provide sense of security to the citizens.

