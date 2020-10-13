CPO visit police station to determine performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted a surprise visit to Police chowki in the jurisdiction of Chakri police station to determine performance here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the record and cleanliness measures were put on place.

Furthermore, Police Chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.