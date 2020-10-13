UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Visit Police Station To Determine Performance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

CPO visit police station to determine performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted a surprise visit to Police chowki in the jurisdiction of Chakri police station to determine performance here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During his visit, the CPO also inspected the record and cleanliness measures were put on place.

Furthermore, Police Chief directed the officials to make the surroundings clean.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against the officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.

The CPO said it was the responsibility of police to protect the lives and properties of the people.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Visit

Recent Stories

PM to inaugurate Tigar Force portal on Saturday, s ..

7 minutes ago

Executive office sheds light on Age-friendly city& ..

8 minutes ago

Malakand university announces online survey of mal ..

59 seconds ago

9 gamblers arrested in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Russian Environment Watchdog Found No Critical Bre ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.