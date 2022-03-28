CPO visit Saddar Barooni Police station

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Monday visited Police Station Saddar Barooni and inspected the front desk, lock up and records

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Monday visited Police Station Saddar Barooni and inspected the front desk, lock up and records.

According to police spokesman, Senior Superintendent of Police Wasim Riaz SDPO Saddar Circle and officials were also present on the occasion.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik while inspecting the front desk, lock up, records, also check cleanliness and police station building. He however, was satisfied about the cleanliness arrangements.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties."The police station is a basic unit for providing justice to the people. According to the vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens will be ensured. All necessary steps are being taken to further improve service delivery", he said.