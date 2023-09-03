Open Menu

CPO Visits BBH To Inquire Health Of Injured Cop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) to inquire about the health of constable Jahanzeb who was injured due to a fire of dacoits in Liaquat Bagh.

CPO also issued directions for providing adequate health facilities to the injured cop.

On the occasion, the CPO said that such cowardly acts could not shake the morale of the Police against the menace of anti-social activities.

He said "Officers who do not care about their lives while performing their duties are our pride and we will never leave them alone in this hour of need," CPO made it clear that is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

