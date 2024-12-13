Open Menu

CPO Visits Catholic Church, Meets Members Of Christian Community

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 09:27 PM

CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil visited the bishop house Catholic Church, railway road and met with members of the Christian community here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil visited the bishop house Catholic Church, railway road and met with members of the Christian community here on Friday.

He was flanked by former MPA Mary James Gill, Bishop Dr. Indrias Rehmat, SP Lyallpur Town, DSP Civil Line and other police officers.

He also cut a Christmas cake to express solidarity with the Christian community on the occasion.

He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that Christmas teaches us the lesson of love, forgiveness and security.

All religions give a message of peace and brotherhood. The Pakistani nation is united for the stability and security of the country, he said.

The CPO said that the Christian community had played a key role in the establishment of Pakistan and the development of the country. He informed the members of the Christian community that a comprehensive security plan is being implemented to ensure security on Christmas. He added that district police were always ready to protect the rights and safety of minorities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Christmas Road Mary Bishop Church Christian All Love

Recent Stories

Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Ann ..

Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses

5 minutes ago
 Federal Board organise national conference on exam ..

Federal Board organise national conference on examination system

6 minutes ago
 Court extends physical remand of former senator in ..

Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Regional Training Course concluded

IAEA Regional Training Course concluded

2 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs mee ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat p ..

Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat polio non-compliance

2 minutes ago
AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Gree ..

AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Green Alliance meeting

2 minutes ago
 ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offend ..

ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May-9 cases

1 minute ago
 Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore M ..

Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground, Khanewal

1 minute ago
 First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for ..

First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women

1 minute ago
 EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC

EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC

2 minutes ago
 CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Chris ..

CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan