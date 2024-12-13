CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil visited the bishop house Catholic Church, railway road and met with members of the Christian community here on Friday.

He was flanked by former MPA Mary James Gill, Bishop Dr. Indrias Rehmat, SP Lyallpur Town, DSP Civil Line and other police officers.

He also cut a Christmas cake to express solidarity with the Christian community on the occasion.

He congratulated the Christian community on Christmas and said that Christmas teaches us the lesson of love, forgiveness and security.

All religions give a message of peace and brotherhood. The Pakistani nation is united for the stability and security of the country, he said.

The CPO said that the Christian community had played a key role in the establishment of Pakistan and the development of the country. He informed the members of the Christian community that a comprehensive security plan is being implemented to ensure security on Christmas. He added that district police were always ready to protect the rights and safety of minorities.