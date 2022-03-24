UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits Chauntra Police Station, Chakri Post

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 09:50 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik on Thursday visited Police Station Chauntra and Police check post Chakri and inspected the front desk, lock up and records

The City Police Officer visited Chauntra Police Station and Police check post Chakri alongwith SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, DSP Saddar Abdul Sattar Khan, SHO Chauntra and other senior officers.

CPO Omar Saeed Malik while inspecting the front desk, lock up, records, also check cleanliness and police station building.

"The police station is a basic unit for providing justice to the people. According to the vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens will be ensured. All necessary steps are being taken to further improve service delivery", he said on the occasion.

