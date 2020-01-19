UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Visits Churches To Check Security Arrangements

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

CPO visits churches to check security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak here on Sunday visited various churches of the city and directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The CPO said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that special security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

He directed all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to visit churches situated in their respective areas to ensure tight security arrangements. The CPO directed security officials to remain alert till conclusion of ceremonies organized by Church administration.

thh/sna

Related Topics

Police Visit Alert Sunday Church All Top

Recent Stories

4th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off ..

36 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to utilise Al Etihad Credi ..

36 minutes ago

Global athletes to partake in Abu Dhabi World Prof ..

1 hour ago

Growth of regional logistics to intensify in 2020, ..

1 hour ago

Japan&#039;s Tourism Organisation, Etihad Airways ..

2 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns car bomb attack in Somalia

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.