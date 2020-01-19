CPO visits churches to check security arrangements

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) -:City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak here on Sunday visited various churches of the city and directed the officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements.

The CPO said that it was top priority of the police to protect lives and properties of the masses and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He said that special security arrangements were being ensured at churches to avoid any untoward incident.

He directed all divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs to visit churches situated in their respective areas to ensure tight security arrangements. The CPO directed security officials to remain alert till conclusion of ceremonies organized by Church administration.

