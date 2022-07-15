CPO visits control room at Kahuta police station to monitor PP-7 by-elections

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Friday visited control room set up at Kahuta police station to monitor PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan by-elections.

The CPO instructed the officers concerned to ensure coordination and monitoring of the constituency.

The location mapping facility has been provided in the control room which would be used to check the location of the election material and results delivery staff.

Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq and visited the control room of the district administration.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The CPO said that Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the security arrangements in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan to maintain peace during by-election.

Senior police officers would remain present in the field to check duties of police personnel, he added.

He said, special security arrangements had been made for 76 sensitive police stations.

Bukhari said that display of weapons, aerial firing and loudspeakers were prohibited and strict legal action would be taken against any violation.

The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the ECPakistan would be ensured at all cost, he added.