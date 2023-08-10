CPO visits different city areas to check traffic situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Thursday visited different city areas and checked the traffic situation on the roads.

According to a Police spokesman, the CPO also gave instructions to the traffic officers and wardens on duty.

Effective measures should be ensured for the convenience of the citizens, the CPO said adding, traffic officials should perform their duty diligently at their duty points. In case of traffic congestion in any area, the Wardens should make more efforts to regulate traffic load, he added.

Senior traffic officers should also remain in the field to check duty points and brief the field staff, he said.

Violation of traffic rules should be dealt without discrimination and additional personnel should be deployed at major roads and intersections to save citizens from inconvenience, the CPO directed.

Effective strategies should be devised to ensure traffic flow during school and office closing timing, the CPO said and informed that negligence in duty would not be tolerated under any circumstances. "We all have to work for the convenience of the citizens," he said.