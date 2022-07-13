CPO visits District Enforcement Wing in police lines

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday visited District Enforcement Wing (DEW), set up to curb crime and enhance the efficiency of Rawalpindi district police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday visited District Enforcement Wing (DEW), set up to curb crime and enhance the efficiency of Rawalpindi district police.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO during his visit, reviewed performance of the operation enforcement and investigation enforcement wings and directed the officers concerned to bring further improvements.

He informed that the Wing was set up to control crime and increase the efficiency of the police force.

Separate enforcement wings of investigation and operation had been set up, in the DEW to monitor the performance of 15-calls responses and the beat system besides checking biometric attendance of police personnel, police patrolling, community policing and performance of the teams assigned to net the proclaimed offenders and court absconders, he added.

He informed that the investigation enforcement wing was monitoring the matters of the court cases, performance of the enforcement staff, the cases of women and children, the progress being made to bust criminal gangs and development in the kidnapping cases.

The Wing was also monitoring the operations being conducted to net most wanted criminals besides checking registration of new cases, inquiry and pending cases and challan reports of different cases.

Bukhari said that the feedback and monitoring the performance of police officers on daily basis would help improve the efficiency of the force.

He said Rawalpindi police were utilizing all available resources to provide best facilities to the citizens and enhance the efficiency of the police force to control crime in Rawalpindi district.