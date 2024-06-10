Open Menu

CPO Visits Dolphin Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has visited the Headquarter of Dolphin Force here on Monday and directed dolphin jawans to improve their performance for arresting maximum street crimes.

The CPO examined motorcycles of dolphin force in addition to checking cleanliness condition in the dolphin headquarters especially in their barracks and briefed them about latest security situation in Faisalabad.

He directed the dolphin force to expand their patrolling area in addition to keeping vigil eye on the movement of suspects so that crime ratio could be decreased in Faisalabad.

He appreciated the participation of female officials in dolphin force and said that their presence would surely be helpful in arresting the female criminals.

He also visited control room of dolphin force and checked response time and movement of dolphin force.

Later, he distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among those dolphin jawans who showed excellent performance.

SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, DSP Dolphin Malik Shahid and others were also present on this occasion.

