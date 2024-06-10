CPO Visits Dolphin Headquarters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:47 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has visited the Headquarter of Dolphin Force here on Monday and directed dolphin jawans to improve their performance for arresting maximum street crimes
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has visited the Headquarter of Dolphin Force here on Monday and directed dolphin jawans to improve their performance for arresting maximum street crimes.
The CPO examined motorcycles of dolphin force in addition to checking cleanliness condition in the dolphin headquarters especially in their barracks and briefed them about latest security situation in Faisalabad.
He directed the dolphin force to expand their patrolling area in addition to keeping vigil eye on the movement of suspects so that crime ratio could be decreased in Faisalabad.
He appreciated the participation of female officials in dolphin force and said that their presence would surely be helpful in arresting the female criminals.
He also visited control room of dolphin force and checked response time and movement of dolphin force.
Later, he distributed commendation certificates and cash prizes among those dolphin jawans who showed excellent performance.
SSP Operations Hasan Javaid Bhatti, DSP Dolphin Malik Shahid and others were also present on this occasion.
Recent Stories
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire
Customs collects over Rs 4 bln revenue in FY 2023-24
Senate unanimously adopts motion for electing house standing, functional committ ..
2 Gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
LCCI lauds SBP's decision to slash policy rate
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge38 seconds ago
-
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamabad: Randhawa40 seconds ago
-
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines in city41 seconds ago
-
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land46 seconds ago
-
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education24 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister3 minutes ago
-
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire5 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts motion for electing house standing, functional committees5 minutes ago
-
2 Gangs busted, looted valuables recovered5 minutes ago
-
IESCO continues to maintain zero load management31 minutes ago
-
KE introduces live App for providing easy access to income tax certificates30 minutes ago
-
6 robbers arrested, motorcycles, weapons, cash recovered2 hours ago