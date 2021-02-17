UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Visits Driving School

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

CPO visits driving school

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the driving school of Traffic Police and inspected its various sections.

He directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to improve driving schools according to international standard and provide maximum facilities to the trainees.

He also directed to arrange wide seating capacity and provide conducive environment for under training drivers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas and other officers of traffic police were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Traffic

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

26 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

59 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

1 hour ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

1 hour ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.