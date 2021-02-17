CPO visits driving school

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Capt (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry on Wednesday visited the driving school of Traffic Police and inspected its various sections.

He directed the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) to improve driving schools according to international standard and provide maximum facilities to the trainees.

He also directed to arrange wide seating capacity and provide conducive environment for under training drivers.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Shehzada Umar Abbas and other officers of traffic police were also present on the occasion.