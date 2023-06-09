UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits Driving School, Licensing Branch

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

CPO visits driving school, licensing branch

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal visited the driving school and licensing branch at Peoples Colony and issued necessary directions to officers concerned.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said here Friday that CPO reviewed facilities at driving schools, testing system, training area and licensing branch and directed the officers for ensuring availability of all out facilities at the branch.

He talked to the applicants and inquired about the issues they were facing at the driving school/licensing branch and issued orders for their redress immediately.

Meanwhile, a training session was held to train the women in motorcycle driving under the aegis of city traffic police.

At least 10 working ladies were trained in motorcycle driving during one week. The training session was held at driving school, Ghulam Muhammad Abad in collaboration with city traffic police and a private motorcycle manufacturing company.

The CTO also distributed helmets among trained women.

Related Topics

Police Company Traffic Women All

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazak ..

UAE Executive Office Of AML/CTF meets with Kazakh Financial Monitoring Agency ..

25 minutes ago
 LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Childr ..

LIPTON Teas & Infusions Hosts Grand for 700 Children from HOPE Foundation

27 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have n ..

Tropical cyclone Biparjoy in Arabian Sea to have no effect on UAE

55 minutes ago
 No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

No progress yet on appointment of PCB chairman

1 hour ago
 '5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for e ..

'5-E Framework will prove to be game changer for ensuring economic development'

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 foo ..

ADAFSA to install Zadna Rating labels on 6,900 food establishments in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.