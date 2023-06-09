CPO visits driving school, licensing branch

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :City Police Officer Usman Akram Gondal visited the driving school and licensing branch at Peoples Colony and issued necessary directions to officers concerned.

A spokesperson for the CPO office said here Friday that CPO reviewed facilities at driving schools, testing system, training area and licensing branch and directed the officers for ensuring availability of all out facilities at the branch.

He talked to the applicants and inquired about the issues they were facing at the driving school/licensing branch and issued orders for their redress immediately.

Meanwhile, a training session was held to train the women in motorcycle driving under the aegis of city traffic police.

At least 10 working ladies were trained in motorcycle driving during one week. The training session was held at driving school, Ghulam Muhammad Abad in collaboration with city traffic police and a private motorcycle manufacturing company.

The CTO also distributed helmets among trained women.