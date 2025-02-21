Open Menu

CPO Visits FIEDMC Area, Directs To Beef Up Chinese’ Security

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

CPO visits FIEDMC area, directs to beef up Chinese’ security

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has visited the FIEDMC area here on Friday and directed to beef up security for Chinese nationals.

He conducted a thorough inspection of the control room and reviewed the surveillance camera system. He inspected security personnel on duty and issued necessary instructions to further enhance safety protocols.

He emphasized the importance of security and directed the police officials to beef up the security for Chinese. No negligence in this regard would be tolerated at any cost, he said and added that the security personnel should strengthen coordination among all relevant agencies.

He directed to deploy more police force within FIEDMC City in addition to conduct daily inspections of the boundary wall areas.

He stressed the need for regular patrolling to maintain a high level security as protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese professionals working in industrial zones is top priority of the police. In this connection, all necessary measures would be taken to ensure their safety, he added.

SP Madina Town Division Saad Arshad briefed the CPO about security measures while SSP SPU Nadeem Aziz Sindhu, SHO FIEDMC and others were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

56 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

56 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

3 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan