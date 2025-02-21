CPO Visits FIEDMC Area, Directs To Beef Up Chinese’ Security
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has visited the FIEDMC area here on Friday and directed to beef up security for Chinese nationals.
He conducted a thorough inspection of the control room and reviewed the surveillance camera system. He inspected security personnel on duty and issued necessary instructions to further enhance safety protocols.
He emphasized the importance of security and directed the police officials to beef up the security for Chinese. No negligence in this regard would be tolerated at any cost, he said and added that the security personnel should strengthen coordination among all relevant agencies.
He directed to deploy more police force within FIEDMC City in addition to conduct daily inspections of the boundary wall areas.
He stressed the need for regular patrolling to maintain a high level security as protection of foreign nationals, particularly Chinese professionals working in industrial zones is top priority of the police. In this connection, all necessary measures would be taken to ensure their safety, he added.
SP Madina Town Division Saad Arshad briefed the CPO about security measures while SSP SPU Nadeem Aziz Sindhu, SHO FIEDMC and others were also present on the occasion.
