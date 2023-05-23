CPO visits Gujar Khan, Mandra, Jatli police stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani paid visits to Gujar Khan, Mandra and Jatli police stations on Monday night and checked record of the cases, lockups, front desks and condition of the buildings, informed a police spokesman.

The CPO during the visit also chaired a meeting which was attended by SDPO Gujar Khan, SHOs and Investigation officers and directed to make all-out efforts to control crime in their respective jurisdictions.

The investigation process of the cases should be completed purely on merit and challans should also be submitted in time, the CPO said adding, police patrolling should further be made effective.

The CPO directed the officers to accelerate their ongoing operations against drug peddlers and smugglers.

The CPO advised the SHOs and other cops to behave politely with the crime victims and solve the cases on merit.

The service delivery should be focused, he said adding, Rawalpindi district police on the directives of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar were striving to further improve the service delivery.

He said surprise visits to different police stations to ensure check and balance would continue in the future.