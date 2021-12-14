CPO visits HFH to inquire about health of injured cops

City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani on Tuesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquired about the health of cops who got injured in firing by unknown assailants at Pir Wadai check post the other day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Sajid Kayani on Tuesday visited Holy Family Hospital (HFH) to inquired about the health of cops who got injured in firing by unknown assailants at Pir Wadai check post the other day.

SSP Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

CPO prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen and directed hospital administration to provide best medical treatment.

CPO also met the families of injured police officers and assured full cooperation.