CPO Visits Iqbal Stadium, Reviews Security Arrangements For Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 10:00 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil has visited the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for Champions Cup Cricket Tournament 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil has visited the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for Champions Cup Cricket Tournament 2024.
On this occasion, the CPO directed the security personnel to ensure thorough checking of all people before entering into the stadium.
He also directed the security officials to keep vigil eye on the movement of suspects so that foolproof security could be provided to the cricket teams as well as cricket lovers.
He said that Champion Cup Cricket Tournament 2024 would be played from September 12 to 29, 2024 in Iqbal Stadium. It is the most important tournament. Therefore, all security personnel should perform their duties vigilantly as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.
SP Madina Town Division Rehman Qadir, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Pakistani team shines by grabbing two bronze medals in Nomad Games
IRSA issue referred to relevant NA committee on Tarar's suggestion
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Police arrests car lifter in injured condition
Shujaat, Ejaz condole with Governor Punjab
Customs Dept destroys 87 tonnes of smuggled contraband
Work on passport office in Wazirabad to be started after budget's allocation: Mi ..
NA passes Bill to amend National University of Technology Act, 2018
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA issue referred to relevant NA committee on Tarar's suggestion2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme6 minutes ago
-
Police arrests car lifter in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Shujaat, Ejaz condole with Governor Punjab1 minute ago
-
Customs Dept destroys 87 tonnes of smuggled contraband1 minute ago
-
Work on passport office in Wazirabad to be started after budget's allocation: Minister of Religious ..1 minute ago
-
NA passes Bill to amend National University of Technology Act, 20181 minute ago
-
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week46 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day53 minutes ago
-
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products abroad: NA told53 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics53 minutes ago
-
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case53 minutes ago