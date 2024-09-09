Open Menu

CPO Visits Iqbal Stadium, Reviews Security Arrangements For Cricket Tournament

Published September 09, 2024

City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil has visited the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for Champions Cup Cricket Tournament 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Karman Adil has visited the Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Monday and reviewed security arrangements for Champions Cup Cricket Tournament 2024.

On this occasion, the CPO directed the security personnel to ensure thorough checking of all people before entering into the stadium.

He also directed the security officials to keep vigil eye on the movement of suspects so that foolproof security could be provided to the cricket teams as well as cricket lovers.

He said that Champion Cup Cricket Tournament 2024 would be played from September 12 to 29, 2024 in Iqbal Stadium. It is the most important tournament. Therefore, all security personnel should perform their duties vigilantly as no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

SP Madina Town Division Rehman Qadir, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Farhan Aslam, DSP Civil Lines Amir Waheed and others were also present on the occasion.

