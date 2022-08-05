UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits Jamia Sarajia Nizamia, Bani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, here on Friday visited Jamia Sarajia Nizamia, Bani.

Syed Chiragh uddin Shah and other ulema welcomed the police officers and members of peace committee while a large number of citizens were also present on the occasion.

After Friday prayer, the CPO addressed the citizens and also listened to their complaints.He informed that Rawalpindi district police were striving to ensure best service delivery.

He directed the officers concerned to resolve complaints of the citizens within shortest possible time frame.

He urged the ulema to play a role to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

Ulema of different schools of thought were urged to exercise tolerance and forge harmony by desisting from delivering controversial and provocative speeches to help maintain peace during Muharram.

He asked the religious leaders to keep an eye on anti-social elements and educate people to respect each other's religious beliefs.

The CPO said that all-out efforts were being made to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by Punjab Government for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that ulema and their followers can help the administration in foiling designs of the miscreants and warned that no one would be allowed to disturb peace during Muharram.

The CPO said that foolproof security arrangements were finalized for Muharram and comprehensive security cover was being given to Majalis and Muharram processions.

Strict action in accordance with the law would be taken on misuse of social media to spread sectarian disharmony, he added.

