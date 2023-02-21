UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits Kalar Syedan Police Station

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

CPO visits Kalar Syedan police station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has visited Kalar Syedan police station and inspected the front desk, lock up and records.

The CPO visited the police station on Monday night and inspected the front desk, lock up, records, cleanliness condition and the premises of the police station.

The CPO also inspected the security arrangements of the police station and issued directives.

He stressed on taking solid steps to register FIRs on applications of the complainants without any delay and investigating cases purely on merit.

The CPO instructed the police officers to provide relief to the people as the Police Stations are basic units for providing justice to the people.

Prompt redressal of the grievances of the citizens should be ensured, he said adding, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and no compromise would be made on service delivery.

Later, Syed Khalid Mehmood also inspected the new under-construction building of Kalar Syedan police station.

