CPO Visits Martyred Cop's Residence

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

CPO visits martyred Cop's residence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas along with the SSP Operation Tariq Wallyat visited the house of Head constable Asif Fayyaz who was martyred PIA plane crash in Karachi.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police official and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He said, "Our doors are open for martyrs' families and their problems would be resolved on priority."The CPO also read the message of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir paid glowing tribute to valor police official who embraced shahdat in line of duty.

