City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday visited the residence of a martyred policeman and offered fateha for the departed soul

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday visited the residence of a martyred policeman and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Traffic Assistant, Ghulam Asghar was killed while fighting the criminals in the area of Dheri Hassanabad.

On the occasion, the city police officer also presented a relief cheque of RS. 4 million, announced salaries and other incentives to the martyred family.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas said, "Our doors are open for martyrs' families and their problems would be resolved on priority, adding that police officials are committed to take care of the families of martyred police officials and police department will not leave them in a lurch and take care of their needs.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police official and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.