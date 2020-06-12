UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPO Visits Martyred Cop's Residence

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:52 PM

CPO visits martyred cop's residence

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday visited the residence of a martyred policeman and offered fateha for the departed soul

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas Friday visited the residence of a martyred policeman and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Traffic Assistant, Ghulam Asghar was killed while fighting the criminals in the area of Dheri Hassanabad.

On the occasion, the city police officer also presented a relief cheque of RS. 4 million, announced salaries and other incentives to the martyred family.

Muhammad Ahsan Younas said, "Our doors are open for martyrs' families and their problems would be resolved on priority, adding that police officials are committed to take care of the families of martyred police officials and police department will not leave them in a lurch and take care of their needs.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police official and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Criminals Family Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 44,000 additiona ..

1 hour ago

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.