CPO Visits Martyrs Monument, Laid Floral Wreath

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 09:05 PM

CPO Kamran Adil along with martyr’s families visited martyrs monument here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) CPO Kamran Adil along with martyr’s families visited martyrs monument here on Thursday.

A smart troop of lady police presented a salute at the monument for the first time.

The CPO laid floral wreath on the graves of the martyrs and offered ‘Dua’ for departed souls.

SSP Operations Hassan Javed Bhatti, DSP Headquarter Touseef Ahmad Khan and others accompanied the CPO.

The CPO also cut a birthday cake of the daughter of martyr Sub-Inspector Ejaz Maqbool and gave her gifts. He assured the family members of the martyrs that the police department would never leave them alone.

Earlier, the CPO presided over a meeting at police headquarters and directed for taking measures to complete Muharram-ul-Haram security arrangements in the district.

He directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure their presence at police stations daily from 3-5p.m. and check lockups daily.

He also directed for arresting proclaimed offenders and completing investigation reports of murder, abduction for ransom, murder during dacoity and other heinous nature cases.

