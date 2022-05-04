CPO visits Murree to ensure traffic flow, facilities for tourists

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Chief Police Officer (CPO), Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik on Wednesday visited Murree to ensure facilities and arrangements for smooth flow of traffic for tourists thronging to hilly areas to enjoy Eid holidays.

According to police and tv channels report, CPO arrived in Murree with his team to review measures being made to control heavy traffic on roads.

All necessary steps have been taken to reduce traffic mess on different roads and crossing points leading towards Murree.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz after taking notice of uncontrolled traffic and chaos on roads, issued directives to Commissioner and Regional Police Office (RPO), Rawalpindi division for proper arrangements for tourists visiting the hilly areas to enjoy Eid ul Fitr holidays.