CPO Visits Murree To Review Security, Traffic Arrangements

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2023 | 09:21 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani on Tuesday visited Murree and reviewed the arrangements made to ensure the security of the visitors

The Superintendent of Police, Saddar, SP Traffic, DSP Murree, DSP Traffic Murree, SHO and other officers were present on the occasion.

The CPO reviewed the traffic and security arrangements and commended the officers for ensuring the safety and convenience of the tourists as there were no reports of fights or scuffles on the Mall Road and law and order problems or any harassment of women issue during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The officers and police personnel would be given commendation certificates for doing good duty, he said adding, there was excellent coordination with the district administration, Rescue 1122 and other departments concerned.

Best security arrangements were made by Murree, Traffic and Tourism Police to help and assist the tourists, particularly during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, he added.

Over 20,000 vehicles entered Murree during the Eid holidays but, the traffic was regulated properly and all-out efforts were made to avoid gridlock.

There was no major traffic congestion problem on the roads of the hill station, he said adding, special attention was also given to the parking which helped ensuring a smooth flow of traffic.

Punjab Police, Traffic Police and Tourism Police tried to provide a safe environment to the tourists and the crime rate was also controlled effectively, he added.

The CPO informed that the senior officers were present in the field to ensure the safety of the tourists and monitoring the situation.

He said that all available resources would be provided to the Murree and Tourism Police so that they could provide the best service to the tourists and locals during the summer season.

He appreciated the performance of Murree and Tourism police besides the efforts made by other departments concerned.

