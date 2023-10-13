CPO visits Nullah Lai, adjoining areas to check drug pockets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Friday visited Nullah Lai and adjoining areas and reviewed the performance of the police regarding drug pockets.

The CPO said that about 300 drug addicts from the drug pockets of Nulla Lai and its surroundings were transferred to the hospital for treatment. Along with the arrest of drug dealers, the treatment of drug addicts is also important, he added.

“Efforts are also being made to make the drug addicts a useful part of the society and we thank the district administration for their support,” the CPO said.

More than 770 big drug dealers netted in a grand operation launched on the special directives of Chief Minister Punjab, were sent to jail during nearly 45 days, Syed Khalid Hamdani said.

The drug supply network was broken, he informed.

In the crackdown, more than 18 mounds of hashish, over five kg of heroin and Ice drug and more than 1500 litres of alcohol were recovered, he said and appreciated the efforts of SDPO city and his team for clearing the drug pockets from their respective area.

The CPO also urged the citizens to come forward and play their full role for the elimination of the drugs.