CPO Visits Pirwadhai Madrasa Harassment Case Victim's House; Assures Investigation On Merit

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:48 PM

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younis on Tuesday night visited Pirwadhai madrasa harassment case victim's house and met the victim's mother and other family members

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation, Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar, SP Rawal, SHO Women Police Station and SHO Pirwadhai were present on the occasion.

The CPO informed the female student and her mother about the investigation process.

The victim and her mother were asked who was interrogating them, to which they told the CPO that the investigation was being carried out by lady police officers.

The CPO clarified that the female student would be interrogated by SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar, SHO Women Police Station or Lady Police Officer in the presence of the victim's mother.

The victim would be interrogated at the Women Police Station in the presence of her mother, CPO said and informed the victim and her mother that the police needed their help and support to bring out the facts in the case and gather evidence.

Obtaining forensic and other evidences including DNA and important questions are essential for effective investigation of the case, the CPO added.

The accused can be sentenced only after obtaining evidence and fulfilling the requirements of investigation, the DIG said.

The female student and her mother would be provided a police vehicle and accompanied by a lady police officer if required to be taken anywhere for interrogation, he said and directed the SHO Pirwadhai to take all necessary steps to ensure protection of the victim. The mother of the student was also given phone numbers of the senior police officers.

In case of any problem regarding the case and investigation, the victim and her family can immediately inform SP Rawal, SP Headquarters, SSP Investigation or CPO Rawalpindi.

The DIG assured the family that Rawalpindi police would take all possible steps to bring out the facts and investigate the case effectively purely on merit.

