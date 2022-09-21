CPO visits police colony to review development work

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Wednesday visited Police Colony in Police Lines Headquarters and reviewed the ongoing development work.

Giving instructions to the officers concerned, the CPO said that solid steps were being taken to provide better education to the children of the policemen and better environment to their families.

"My force is as dear to me as my family," he added.

He also interacted with the family members of the policemen living in the colony and inquired about their problems.

During the visit he checked the ongoing repair and construction work.