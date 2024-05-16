Open Menu

CPO Visits Police Lines, Inaugurates Lifter Branch

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM

CPO visits police lines, inaugurates lifter branch

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil visited police lines, traffic police office’s license branch and inaugurated lifter branch in Kotwali traffic sector.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, CPO during his visit to the police lines ordered to renovate the police lines and to utilize all available resources for the welfare of the officers and other employees.

DSP Legal Shahzad Alianah, DSP HQ Tauseef Ahmad and other officers accompanied him.

CPO also inspected the parade ground and directed for its necessary repair, maintenance and renovation.

Later, he visited the license branch at the traffic police office and checked the working process of the license branch. He also held a meeting with the staff and issued necessary orders. He pinned promotion badges on promoted officers.

CPO also inaugurated the lifter branch in Kotwali traffic sector. SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir, Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Lone, DSP Kotwali and other officers were present.

Helmets were also distributed among people free of charge on the occasion.

