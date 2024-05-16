CPO Visits Police Lines, Inaugurates Lifter Branch
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil visited police lines, traffic police office’s license branch and inaugurated lifter branch in Kotwali traffic sector.
According to a spokesperson here on Thursday, CPO during his visit to the police lines ordered to renovate the police lines and to utilize all available resources for the welfare of the officers and other employees.
DSP Legal Shahzad Alianah, DSP HQ Tauseef Ahmad and other officers accompanied him.
CPO also inspected the parade ground and directed for its necessary repair, maintenance and renovation.
Later, he visited the license branch at the traffic police office and checked the working process of the license branch. He also held a meeting with the staff and issued necessary orders. He pinned promotion badges on promoted officers.
CPO also inaugurated the lifter branch in Kotwali traffic sector. SP Lyallpur Town Rehman Qadir, Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Lone, DSP Kotwali and other officers were present.
Helmets were also distributed among people free of charge on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video link during SC hearing goes vi ..
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan’s picture from Adiala jail via video link during SC hearing goes viral6 minutes ago
-
Load management being done in areas with high line losses: PESCO chief6 minutes ago
-
UC's to get loader rickshaws for Suthra Punjab program16 minutes ago
-
AJK Govt announces Rs 3bln fund to tackle unemployment25 minutes ago
-
No further delay to be tolerated in completion of Blue Area Parking Plaza: Randhawa25 minutes ago
-
Health Minister takes important initiative to prevent Leishmina epidemic26 minutes ago
-
FIA Peshawar Zone carry out 10 raid operations against illegal electricity connection36 minutes ago
-
PM in AJK to meet leadership; get briefing on Neelum Jhelum project36 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers56 minutes ago
-
Traffic volunteer students of Iqra University visits Safe City, Operation division56 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case1 hour ago
-
Ban imposed on throwing solid waste in Nullah for two months1 hour ago